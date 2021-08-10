If you build it, they will come: FOX Sports hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ game

FOX Sports is hosting a "Field of Dreams" game featuring a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, where the iconic film "Field of Dreams" movie featuring Kevin Costner was filmed.

A video shared by FOX Sports shows a timelapse of crews building the iconic baseball field to match the set of the film for Thursday’s game.

RELATED: ‘Ghost Player’: Life after filming for Dyersville’s Field of Dreams

In the video, crews can be seen planting corn and shaping the field down the every meticulous detail. Thursday’s game is sure to be a huge dose of nostalgia for old fans and tons of excitement for new ones.

The film "Field of Dreams" was released in 1989 and depicts Costner’s character, Ray who sees visions of ghosts in the cornfields of the property he owns. The ghosts tell him "if you build it, he will come," referring to baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

Now, FOX Sports has rebuilt the iconic field that nearly 8,000 fans will watch as the Yankees and White Sox play surrounded by Iowa cornfields.

On Monday, Chicago posted promotional photos on their social media accounts with the memorable catchphrase from the film.

The upcoming game should be cinematic, to say the least. Chicago currently has the fourth-best record in the American League while New York is currently third in the AL East, right behind Tampa and their rivals, Boston.

Advertisement

The game will take place at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX.



