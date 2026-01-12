ICE surge hits Twin Cities businesses, 50-80% revenue loss reported

The Brief ICE operations are impacting small businesses in the Twin Cities. Many Hispanic-owned shops are losing significant revenue. Business owners are expressing concerns over financial struggles and community support.



The ICE surge is turning vibrant shopping areas into ghost towns, particularly affecting Hispanic-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Impact on local businesses

What we know:

Many Latin businesses in northeast Minneapolis were closed Monday due to the presence of ICE agents, with business owners reporting a significant loss in revenue — some losing 50 to 80%.

The backstory:

The ICE surge has led to empty streets and closed doors in areas like Central Avenue and St. Paul's District Del Sol. Popular spots like El Burrito Mercado and Boca Chica have temporarily shut down.

One business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his struggles with FOX 9.

Although he says he is legally in the country, he fears for his business's future as customers stay away. He expressed gratitude to the American community members who continue to support his business.

Community response and future plans

What they're saying:

"It's terrible. Business is terrible," said one business owner, who also said they were concerned about making rent and considering options for the future.

Why you should care:

The situation highlights the broader impact of ICE operations on local economies and communities, affecting not only business owners but also employees and customers.

Most closed businesses plan to reopen soon, hoping to give their employees a mental break while monitoring the situation closely.

What we don't know:

The long-term impact of ICE operations on these businesses remains uncertain, as does the potential for future closures.