Minneapolis ICE shooting: MN prosecutors ask public to give them evidence after FBI takes over case

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Minnesota Attorney General’s Office are asking the public to send them evidence of the fatal Minneapolis ICE agent shooting. This comes after the FBI shut local authorities out of the investigation, despite initial plans to work together. State authorities say they currently do not have access to evidence seized by federal investigators.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are asking the public to share evidence on the fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting with them after the FBI shut them out of the investigation.

MN attorneys respond to federal takeover of ICE shooting case

What you can do:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a news conference asking the public to share evidence related to the case with them.

Evidence related to the case can be submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office here.

Officials say preserving evidence is the "most important element of this situation."

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the effort to collect evidence is not an attack on the FBI.

"While I respect the FBI's process, our community's expectations are much different in terms of transparency," Moriarty said. "This community expects to understand what the evidence is and the justification for any decision that might be made. To that end, I cannot overstate the importance of a local investigation, or at least access to the federal investigation by the BCA. Without it, we will not have the ability to be transparent with our community about the results of the expectation."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said they are doing this in order to ensure a thorough investigation, despite the "current posture" of federal authorities not wanting to involve them.

"And so we still know that there's evidence out there, and we want to make sure it gets gathered and collected," AG Ellison said. "And we'll deal with the those other matters, of joint versus exclusive later. But first, for now, we want to make sure the evidence, that may be out there in the public, lands where it should."

ICE agent immunity?

Dig deeper:

At the end of the news conference, Moriarty said the ICE officer "does not have complete immunity."

Vice President JD Vance said the agent "is protected by absolute immunity" the day after the shooting.