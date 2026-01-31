Operation Metro Surge allowed to continue after judge denies preliminary injunction

The Brief A federal judge ruled against a preliminary injunction that was filed in hopes of bringing an end to Operation Metro Surge. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as well as the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the ruling "A win for public safety and law and order" while Ellison said "The lawsuit is ongoing despite the court’s ruling today."



Operation Metro Surge will continue in Minnesota after a federal judge denied a preliminary injunction that was sought by the state’s attorney general as well as the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Federal judge won’t halt Operation Metro Surge

What they're saying:

Judge Katherine M. Menedez ruled against a preliminary injunction lawsuit that claimed Operation Metro Surge was violating constitutional protections.

The federal lawsuit aimed to halt the surge of immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota or limit the scope of their mission.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said the lawsuit was "legally frivolous," according to the Associated Press.

After the ruling, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ruling, which was made by a judge appointed by former U.S. President Biden, was "A win for public safety and law and order."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shared the following statement on the ruling:

"Of course, we’re disappointed. This decision doesn’t change what people here have lived through — fear, disruption, and harm caused by a federal operation that never belonged in Minneapolis in the first place. This operation has not brought public safety. It’s brought the opposite and has detracted from the order we need for a working city. It’s an invasion, and it needs to stop."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement in response to the judge’s denial:

"We’re obviously disappointed in the court’s ruling today, but this case is in its infancy and there is much legal road in front of us, so we’re fighting on. We will continue to protect Minnesotans and raise the critical legal and constitutional issues at stake, and we will continue to be unrelenting in doing so. We know that these 3,000 immigration agents are here to intimidate Minnesota and bend the state to the federal government’s will. That is unconstitutional under the Tenth Amendment and the principle of equal sovereignty. We’re not letting up in defending our state's constitutional powers.

"Together, we Minnesotans are using every tool we have and can dream of to protect each other during this harmful and dangerous surge. Everyday Minnesotans, small businesses, nonprofits, and others are creating and enacting brilliant and courageous nonviolent, civil-resistance strategies every day. My office and other public offices are adding creative legal strategies that very often are successful, and we will keep using the law in every way we can think of to protect Minnesotans. Many more people are adding their own unheralded actions. Everyone who values their neighbors, communities, and our way of life in our beloved state has something to contribute.

"History is on our side and Minnesotans are meeting its call. I will keep matching your bravery."

The backstory:

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 12, 2026, less than a week after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

In its argument, the state cites "harm" brought by the surge, including the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent, among other conflicts.

State officials argue the operation isn't about safety or fraud as federal officials claim, but rather political retribution.

The full lawsuit can be read below: