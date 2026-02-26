Minnesota wrong-way semi-truck driver stopped in Missouri

The Brief A truck driver with a Minnesota CDL driving on a Missouri highway Wednesday was caught on camera, according to federal authorities. Missouri State Patrol said the driver was cited and placed out of service. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Minnesota carrier is under investigation.



Minnesota is in the spotlight for a viral video, once again.

This time because authorities say a big rig driver was traveling in the wrong direction on a Missouri highway with a Minnesota-issued commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Wrong-way semi-truck driver

Caught on camera:

A video taken on a highway in Missouri shows a semi-truck traveling in the wrong direction with its flashers on.

You can see other cars on the same side of the highway as the big rig passing in the opposite direction.

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted to social media about the incident.

"DISTURBING: We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn't read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck! Thanks to Missouri law enforcement, this dangerous trucker is now out of service. @FMCSA is also investigating the carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC. We will not stop until America’s roads are safe again for families."

Fox 9 has reached out to the carrier for comment and to the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services for more information.

What we know:

Missouri State Patrol confirmed to Fox news, the incident happened Wednesday and the driver was cited and placed out of service.

Fox 9 looked into the carrier’s information, which is also visible in the clip.

It is registered to an apartment in Hopkins. The carrier’s status with the U.S. Department of Transportation is listed as being active with two drivers in its fleet. The company reported driving 81,552 miles in 2024.

The backstory:

The Trump administration has been cracking down on CDL licenses.

Minnesota currently has a temporary pause in place on issuing licenses to foreign nationals after errors were discovered.