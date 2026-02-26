ICE agents rescue child from drowning in Plymouth hotel pool
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 4-year-old boy was saved by two off-duty ICE agents in Plymouth who performed CPR on him before paramedics brought him to a hospital.
ICE agents save boy from drowning
Big picture view:
The Department of Homeland Security said two ICE agents "sprung into action" to rescue a 4-year-old boy who almost drowned in a hotel pool in Plymouth.
The agents then "performed CPR for several minutes before paramedics arrived."
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its deputies responded to a possible drowning at the Ramada Inn in Plymouth around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. The boy was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived.
FOX 9 has reached to the Plymouth Police Department for more details and will update this story if a response is received.
The Source: This story uses information from the Department of Homeland Security and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.