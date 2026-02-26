ICE agents rescue child from drowning in Plymouth hotel pool

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security said two off-duty ICE agents rescued a drowning child from a hotel pool in Plymouth. The agents reportedly performed CPR on the 4-year-old boy before paramedics arrived. Authorities say the agents were "were able to save a life" because of their training.



A 4-year-old boy was saved by two off-duty ICE agents in Plymouth who performed CPR on him before paramedics brought him to a hospital.

ICE agents save boy from drowning

Big picture view:

The Department of Homeland Security said two ICE agents "sprung into action" to rescue a 4-year-old boy who almost drowned in a hotel pool in Plymouth.

The agents then "performed CPR for several minutes before paramedics arrived."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its deputies responded to a possible drowning at the Ramada Inn in Plymouth around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. The boy was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived.

