Apollo Club celebrates 130 years this weekend with milestone concert

The Brief The Apollo Club is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a concert in St. Paul. The men's choir is one of the longest-running choral groups in the country. The concert will feature the Minnesota BoyChoir and a festival choir.



The Apollo Club, a staple of the Twin Cities cultural scene, is marking a significant milestone with a celebratory concert.

Apollo Club's rich history

What we know:

The Apollo Club, formed in 1895, has been a cornerstone of male choral music in the Twin Cities for 130 years.

The choir has performed at prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall and one of President Eisenhower's inaugurations.

"It's a unique position to be in, to have an organization that not only exists, but continues to do its core sort of function for that long," said Apollo club president Tyler Frankhouse.

More than music

Big picture view:

The club's membership has fluctuated over the years, peaking at 150 members, but now stands at about 65.

Members come from diverse backgrounds and ages, united by their love for music.

"It is truly a brotherhood. It's a unique sound. There's nothing else like it. Once you've experienced it, you don't want to let it go. I came for the music, but then I developed very close friendships with people in the chorus and that's why I stayed," said club member Ray Peterson.

Celebrating 130 years

Dig deeper:

The Apollo Club will celebrate its 130th anniversary with a concert at the Ordway on Saturday night. They will be joined by the Minnesota BoyChoir and a festival choir featuring singers from across the country.

"I don't plan to be here in 130 years, but the choir should be. It would be a terrible thing for the community if they lost it," said Peterson.