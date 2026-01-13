ICE agents to check documents at MSP Airport, employee says

The Brief ICE agents will spend three weeks at MSP Airport, where they will verify documents, an airport employee said. The employee shared a memo that details the plans. MSP Airport did not confirm that ICE agents will be at the airport, but said federal regulations give them broad access.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will spend three weeks at MSP Airport, checking and verifying documents of both customers and employees, an airport employee said.

ICE agents to spend 3 weeks at MSP Airport: employee

What we know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will spend three weeks at MSP Airport, checking and verifying documents of both customers and employees, an airport employee said. The employee shared a memo that details the plans, which include patrolling jet bridges.

MSP Airport response:

In a statement on Tuesday, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman said, in part: "Neither the Metropolitan Airports Commission nor the MSP Airport Police Department receive advance notice of or coordinate immigration enforcement activity at the airport. Federal regulations provide federal agents with broad access to MSP Airport property. This includes access to the airfield, pre- and post-security areas in the terminals and public spaces like parking ramps and lots."

ICE response:

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What are your rights:

No one is required to answer any questions from ICE agents or any other law enforcement officer. In addition, U.S. citizens are not required to show ID. But federal law does require green card holders to always carry their card with them. Both state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs prove lawful status. Enhanced IDs and U.S. passports prove citizenship.

What they're saying:

"It may be easier to present your documentation, showing that you have lawful status in the United States to avoid being placed in detention erroneously, if you do have lawful status in the country," said immigration attorney Ana Pottratz Acosta.