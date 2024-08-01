I-94 homicide: St. Paul PD investigates highway killing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a homicide along I-94 in St. Paul on Thursday.
What do we know?
FOX 9 is working to learn more about the incident that police say happened in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Prior Avenue.
Traffic camera video from SafetyVid shows a police response around 12:30 p.m. between Prior Avenue and Snelling Avenue.
Who is the victim?
Right now, police have released minimal details but are planning to hold a news conference later this afternoon.
This story will be updated when more details are available.