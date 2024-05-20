Expand / Collapse search
Husband sentenced for killing wife with car in Crow Wing County

By
Published  May 20, 2024 9:50pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

CROW WING CO. (FOX 9) - A Crow Wing County man has been sentenced to prison for the death of his then-wife after she had been discovered to have been hit by a car last summer.

Tony James McClelland has been sentenced to 48 months, or 4 years, in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility after being found guilty of criminal vehicular homicide.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked for two weeks to determine the events leading up to 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland's death after she was found on the morning of June 25, 2023, lying in the roadway off Highway 371 near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road.

McClelland had a second-degree murder charge, and a first-degree manslaughter charge dismissed.

He will serve a minimum of two-thirds of the sentence in prison, and one-third on supervised release.