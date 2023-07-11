Husband arrested in death of woman discovered along Crow Wing County highway

The husband of a woman who was found dead along a highway south of Brainerd in late June has been arrested in connection with her death.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday investigators have been working for the past two weeks to determine the events leading up to 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland's death.

She was found on the morning of June 25 lying in the roadway off Highway 371 near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road. Authorities previously said it’s believed she died after being struck by a car.

Law enforcement said they conducted interviews and gathered evidence that led to the arrest of her 47-year-old husband. He was booked in Crow Wing County jail on Monday for second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. He has not been officially charged as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities did not provide details surrounding McClelland's death but said both the husband and victim lived together in their Fort Ripley home.