Many people living at Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place apartments say the affordable housing there is the only place they could find to call home. But for some time now they’ve felt HP’s property manager has taken advantage of the situation to treat them unfairly.

Now this weekend, some say they’ve had enough of it, after a water outage that lasts most of Saturday.

"It’s kind of overwhelming and stressful and traumatizing," resident Mary Crumpton said.

In May, residents say they were without gas. Then in December, they say they were without heat. Now, this March, they say they’ve gone without water.

"I couldn’t shower, I couldn’t flush my toilet, I couldn’t cook," resident Drew Tucker said.

Aeon says the water outage began on Friday afternoon, and service was restored by Saturday.

"All they did was drop off cases of water and pizza and porta-potties," Tucker said.

In a statement, Huntington Place’s management company nonprofit Aeon wrote:

"We found a leak in a section of pipe in the hallway at 2 p.m. on Friday. By 4:45 p.m., the plumber had exhausted all the repair options and quickly moved to replace the section of pipe. The glue requires 24 hours to dry. The repair was completed by 7 p.m. Friday and water was back on at 7 p.m. Saturday. The plumbing in the building is older so there are not as many shut-off valves as modern buildings have, which meant we had to shut off water to the entire building. We know this is an inconvenience for residents, and we’re grateful for their patience as we worked to fix the problem as quickly as possible. Our staff moved very quickly to deliver a case of water to every apartment on Friday afternoon and let residents know what was going on. We also shared updates by text and email. We set up porta-potties, and we provided breakfast and lunch for residents on Saturday."