How to submit a comment on charter amendment to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept

The City of Minneapolis is inviting the public to voice their opinions on a proposed charter amendment that would establish a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. The amendment would also remove the police department as a charter department.

Residents can submit comments online, and on July 1, Minneapolis Charter Commission will hold a special meeting to review the proposed amendment and discuss the next steps.

On June 26, the City Council voted to advance the proposal as a ballot measure to be considered by Minneapolis voters.

Under state law, the Charter Commission has at least 60 days to complete its review and submit its recommendation to the City Council. If approved by voters, the changes would become effective May 1, 2021.