City Council OKs charter amendment to remove Minneapolis Police Department

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a proposed amendment would remove requirements for the city to maintain a police department from the city’s charter. The 12-0 vote is step toward putting the issue in front of Minneapolis voters on the November ballot.

Under the current charter language, the city council is required to fund a police force of a size proportionate to the city's population. Changes being considered in the amendment would remove that requirement along with an entire section on the police department.

The proposal replaces that language with a new department: the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.

The changes also remove minimum officer requirements within the new community safety department, instead saying the council is responsible for "adequately funding" the replacement department.

Along with the department of community safety, the amendment would add a Division of Law Enforcement Services, which would be composed of "licensed peace officers" under the purview of the director of the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.

While the current charter language gives the mayor complete control over the police department, including hiring the chief, the new proposal would put the mayor in charge of nominating a director for the new department that would be appointed by the city council.

That person would be someone who has "non-law enforcement experience in community safety and violence prevention" which could include "public health and restorative justice approaches"

The appointed director would in turn choose the leader of the Law Enforcement Services Division.

It's unclear exactly how this structure would differ from the current police department structure.