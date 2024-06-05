Hopkins students rally after trans student attacked

article

Hopkins students and activists gathered on Wednesday for a rally to call attention to an attack on a transgender student.

Dozens of students gathered outside Hopkins High School on Wednesday morning to call for charges to be filed in the case. Activists say the attacker is known but hasn't been arrested.

In a Facebook post, the father of the student said the girl suffered a broken jaw in the attack last Thursday and needed surgery. Despite the significant injuries, the father says the school didn't call an ambulance or police.

"She was targeted and attacked for being trans," wrote Mark Walztoni. "We have filed a report but so far no arrest has been made, despite the school's positive ID of the attackers and video evidence."

In a statement to FOX 9, Minnetonka police said they are investigating the incident: "Minnetonka police are investigating an alleged assault at Hopkins High School as a possible hate crime. The assault is reported to have injured a student at the school last Thursday, May 30. Details remain limited as the case was reported to police after school had ended for the day. The case remains active and further information is not yet available."

The rally was organized in part by LGBTQ+ advocacy group Queer Equity Institute.