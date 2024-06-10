Hopkins missing 4-year-old boy: Police investigating 'new development'

Hopkins Police said they are investigating a "new development" in search of missing 4-year-old Waeys Mohamed.

Police said in a Facebook post at 11:20 a.m. they would provide an update later Monday, noting "no additional search volunteers are needed at this time."

Law enforcement is also set to hold a press conference sometime Monday afternoon, which can be watched in the player above and streamed on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Earlier Monday, police requested search volunteers to meet at Pizza Luce in Hopkins at 1 p.m., with police noting "This will help coordinate our efforts to search the area." Monday morning, police said volunteers could meet at the Hopkins Fire Department at 7 a.m. on Monday to help search. However, with the latest developments in the search, police said additional volunteers are no longer needed.

The search continues

An emergency alert was issued Sunday morning for Mohamed, who police say has autism and is nonverbal. He wandered away on foot at 7:30 a.m. from an apartment building at 1295 Lake St. NE in Hopkins. Citizens have told police they saw Mohamed heading eastbound on foot on Lake Street Northeast.

As of Monday morning, authorities say the search is still considered a rescue effort and not a recovery. Law enforcement is searching a large area from Highway 7 to the train tracks and from Highway 169 on the west side. A command truck remains on site just south of the Chorus Apartments on Lake Street Northeast.

Mohamed is described as having short, black curly hair. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. A surveillance video shows him only wearing blue pajama pants when he wandered off.

Image of the missing boy, shared by the Hopkins Police Department. (Supplied)

Police say the boy is drawn to water and is easily startled by loud noises.

They are asking people in surrounding areas to look through surveillance videos. Additionally, police are asking people who live in the area from Highway 169 to Highway 100 and Highway 7 down to Excelsior Boulevard to check their property for the missing boy.

If you think you see him, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911, so he doesn’t run away.

The Hopkins Police Department and several assisting agencies continue to search for Mohamed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.