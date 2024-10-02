Highway 55 closing near Rosemount Wednesday night until next week

article

The Brief Highway 55 is set to close between County Road 42 and Highway 52 from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Drivers can follow the posted detour using County Road 42/145th Street and Highway 52. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the closure aims to build safety improvements and make repairs at the railroad crossing near Doyle Path.



Drivers will have to take a longer route to get around a stretch of Highway 55 near Rosemount as both directions will close on Wednesday night until next week.

What we know

Highway 55 will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for a week before it reopens at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Drivers can follow a detour using County Road 42/145th Street and Highway 52.

Anyone accessing businesses on the west side of the railroad tracks can use Highway 52 to and from the area. Businesses on the east side of the railroad tracks can be accessed from County Road 42.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is also asking drivers to avoid cutting through neighborhoods and keep communities safe by sticking to the posted detour routes.

What comes next?

Another Highway 55 road closure is scheduled for next week in Plymouth and Golden Valley between I-494 and Highway 169.

MnDOT said that closure will last from 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16 in the eastbound lanes while crews resurface the highway.

A westbound closure will then begin at 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.