Rosemount native Tom Compton signs with Vikings
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joins the team for practice, there will be at least one familiar face on the squad.
Pet cow in Rosemount celebrates first birthday
Minnie Moo the cow should not be alive. Born premature, veterinarians gave her a 5-percent chance at survival. But she beat the odds and now calls the Sunnyside Stables in Rosemount home.
Rosemount man arrested for possible 10th DWI
The holiday weekend led to more than 500 drunk driving arrests in five days in Minnesota. One of this weekend's DWI arrests stood out from the others as a Rosemount man was arrested on suspicion of his 10th drunk driving offense.