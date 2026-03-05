Hennepin County detention deputy after domestic incident prompts hospital lockdown

The Brief Dillon Matthew Field faces charges of assault and domestic assault in Hennepin County. Field is accused of attempting to inflict bodily harm and causing fear of harm to a family member. Bail is set at $10,000 with conditions including no contact with victims.



A 30-year-old Isanti man who is a detention deputy with Hennepin County is accused of domestic assault in connection with an incident on Feb. 5 that forced Maple Grove Hospital to go into lockdown.

Dillon Matthew Field is facing misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree assault and domestic assault in connection with the incident.

Maple Grove Hospital assault

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to Maple Grove Hospital on Feb. 5 on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, Field's wife was in labor, in the bathroom of her delivery room in the bathtub. The complaint states Field was in the doorway and starting to yell at her.

The complaint states a witness said she wanted Field to leave and while she went to get a nurse, he allegedly moved past her, shoved her out of the bathroom and shut the door to lock himself in with his wife.

The complaint states the witness said Field’s wife was living with her mom at the time, and Field could be at the delivery of the baby as long as he behaved himself. When he arrived, he was immediately aggressive with her mother and was kicked out. He came back a second time after saying he wouldn’t argue or yell, and his wife was in the bathtub. He started to yell at her. When the woman’s mother went to get nurses, Field allegedly attempted close and lock the door.

The complaint states his actions and communication with staff forced Maple Grove Hospital to go into lockdown.

History of abuse

Timeline:

The complaint states Field has a history of abuse with his wife, causing her to fear for her life at times. Her mother told police he had been physically and emotionally abusive towards his wife in the past year. They had an incident in January 2026 when he allegedly tackled her when she was nine months pregnant, putting his full bodyweight on her.

Fields faces up to 90 days in jail, and/or a $1,000 fine.