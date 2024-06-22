Hennepin County Commissioner candidate arrested on assault charges

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
28
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:17 PM CDT until SUN 5:49 PM CDT, Olmsted County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:42 AM CDT until MON 9:47 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:51 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:29 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 AM CDT, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:20 PM CDT, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
from SAT 8:34 AM CDT until SUN 9:30 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:23 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Hennepin County Commissioner candidate arrested on assault charges

By
Published  June 22, 2024 1:26pm CDT
Edina
FOX 9

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A recent candidate for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 seat was arrested on Friday, and is now facing several assault charges.

Marisa Christina Simonetti was arrested by the Edina Police Department at around 4:55 p.m., on charges of fifth-degree assault and domestic assault.

Simonetti lost the May 14 special election to State Rep. Heather Edelson in a race to decide who finishes the term in the vacant District 6 seat on the Hennepin County Board. A total of seven Hennepin County Board commissioners approve budgets for both the county attorney and sheriff offices.

Simonetti’s campaign page states, "as the only conservative candidate" in the race, she hoped to "rebuild safety through family values."

District 6 encompasses 66 precincts, including communities such as Edina, Hopkins, Mound, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Long Lake and Shorewood.

Both Edelson and Simonetti have previously signaled they intended to run again in the upcoming November election.