Hennepin County Commissioner candidate arrested on assault charges

A recent candidate for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 seat was arrested on Friday, and is now facing several assault charges.

Marisa Christina Simonetti was arrested by the Edina Police Department at around 4:55 p.m., on charges of fifth-degree assault and domestic assault.



Simonetti lost the May 14 special election to State Rep. Heather Edelson in a race to decide who finishes the term in the vacant District 6 seat on the Hennepin County Board. A total of seven Hennepin County Board commissioners approve budgets for both the county attorney and sheriff offices.

Simonetti’s campaign page states, "as the only conservative candidate" in the race, she hoped to "rebuild safety through family values."

District 6 encompasses 66 precincts, including communities such as Edina, Hopkins, Mound, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Long Lake and Shorewood.

Both Edelson and Simonetti have previously signaled they intended to run again in the upcoming November election.