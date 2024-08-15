Hennepin Commissioners propose new pay raises beginning in 2025

article

After public backlash over proposed raises of 49%, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will again seek raises of a more modest amount.

What we know

Under a new proposal from board members Angela Conley and Kevin Anderson, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Hennepin County Commissioners' maximum salary would increase by 5%, to $128,336.68 annually,

Then, beginning Jan. 1, 2026, commissioners' maximum salary would again increase by 5%, to $134,753.51 annually.

According to the proposal, commissioner salaries received no increase in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A final vote on the raises is expected at the Board’s regular meeting on Aug. 20.

Previous proposal, current pay

The Hennepin County Board voted 4-2 on July 30 to advance a plan that would have increased commissioners' salaries from $122,225 to $182,141 in 2025 - an increase of slightly more than 49%.

Following public scrutiny, commissioners unanimously voted against their initial proposal during an Aug. 7 meeting.

During the meeting, the board also pulled a proposal to increase salaries for the two countywide elected officials to $218,272, an increase from the current pay of $185,775 for the sheriff, and $195,065 for the county attorney.

What do they do?

County commissioners are elected officials who oversee county activities and work to ensure citizen concerns are met, while also fulfilling federal and state requirements.

Hennepin County is the state's largest county, and commissioners are one of two full-time boards in the state. Their responsibilities include managing a $2.7 billion budget and serving nearly 1.3 million residents.

Similar salaries

Hennepin commissioners are the highest-paid county board in the state with a current salary of $122,225 annually.

With half as many residents, Ramsey County’s commissioners make $104,077 annually. Its chair makes $109,338.