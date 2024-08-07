Hennepin Commissioners drop 49% pay raise proposal after public outrage

After the court of public opinion lambasted their decision to increase wages by 49%, Hennepin County Commissioners unanimously voted against their initial proposal.

What we know

The Hennepin County Board voted 4-2 on July 30 to advance a plan that would have increased commissioners' salaries from $122,225 to $182,141 in 2025.

Initially presented by Board Chair Irene Fernando, the proposal didn’t sit well with the public.

Following widespread criticism on social media outlets, the board voted 6-0 to pull the raises from the agenda on Tuesday – essentially nixing the proposed increase for the time being.

During the meeting, the board also pulled a proposal to increase salaries for the two countywide elected officials to $218,272, an increase from the current pay of $185,775 for the sheriff, and $195,065 for the county attorney.

In a letter published on Monday prior to the vote, Commissioner Angela Conley said in part, "After hearing from many of you, I now realize that my support of a pay increase goes against many of your values as constituents."



Conley also noted the proposed pay increase would not have raised the county tax levy, and was "thoroughly vetted and researched" prior to being proposed.

Fernando said on Tuesday that she would not present an alternative plan for pay raises.

What they do

County commissioners are elected officials who oversee county activities, and work to ensure citizen concerns are met, while also fulfilling federal and state requirements.



Hennepin County is the state's largest county, and commissioners are one of two full-time boards in the state. Their responsibilities include managing a $2.7 billion budget and serving nearly 1.3 million residents.

Similar salaries

Hennepin commissioners are the highest-paid county board in the state with a current salary of $122,225 annually.

With half as many residents, Ramsey County’s commissioners make $104,077 annually. Its chair makes $109,338.