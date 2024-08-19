Hennepin Co. calls on MPD to refer youth to theft intervention program

Following a shooting involving four children in Minneapolis over the weekend who were found in a stolen Kia, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has released a statement calling on the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to refer more juvenile cases to its crime prevention programs.

What we know

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and Girard Avenue, four minors were injured, one critically, after automatic gunfire struck a stolen Kia while they were inside.

A total of five children, three boys and two girls, between the ages of 11 and 13 years old, were in the stolen Kia during the shooting.

Case submissions needed

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office released a statement saying, "The shooting of four children in a car over the weekend is tragic and unacceptable. We must act with urgency to implement effective solutions to gun violence and ensure that no one in our community is victimized in this way."

The statement went on to say that collaboration was needed to "intervene effectively with youth who are engaging in auto theft-related behaviors" while saying MPD Chief Brian O’Hara, "inaccurately stated that children under 14 cannot be referred for prosecution."

According to the attorney’s office, law enforcement has the ability to refer offenders to the Youth Auto Theft Early Intervention Initiative.

However, MPD has not referred any youth to the initiative in the second quarter of 2024, and has only made four referrals in the third quarter to date, the statement said.

"None of the children aged 11 to 13 who were shot while riding in a stolen car over the weekend had been referred to our office by law enforcement for youth auto theft early intervention," the statement says. The office claims that of the youth served by the early intervention initiative, 81% have had no new cases submitted.

"Through this Initiative, we have created a new pathway for referral and intervention when police do not have sufficient evidence to submit a case for charging," the statement says. "This is critically important given the low clearance rate of 1.4% in 2024 for auto theft cases in Minneapolis; police often tell us they know who is involved but do not have the evidence to prove it."

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has not yet received any case submissions for the shooting over the weekend, the statement says.