Helicopter, ambulances called in after bad crash in Barron County, WI

Multiple agencies along with a helicopter were called in to assist after a bad crash Saturday evening in Barron County, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office says they were called to the Country Inn Supper Club off County Road SS in Rice Lake for the multi-vehicle collision.

A photo from the sheriff shows at least three vehicles with significant damage outside the restaurant. Deputies say the restaurant was also damaged in the crash.

The sheriff's office did not release information on injuries but promised further information would be released at a later time.