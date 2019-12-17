'He didn't deserve that': Man seeks justice after dog killed in hit-and-run crash

article

A beloved dog has died after he and his owner were hit by a car while crossing the street in northeast Minneapolis. After slamming into the dog, the driver took off.

Now Chris Englund, the dog’s owner, is hoping to track down the driver responsible.

“[Bozley] didn’t deserve that—no one does,” said Englund. “He would have helped them and they didn’t care.”

Englund broke down as he recalled the moment his dog, Bozley, was hit Saturday night. They were walking home from a fun event at the Headflyer Brewery near E Hennepin Avenue and 5th Avenue Southeast. Bozley just had his picture taken with Santa. Minutes later, he was seriously injured by a car that took off.

“I got nailed on my knee pretty good—flipped me—and I just jumped up and ran to the dog because he was in obvious pain,” said Englund.

People who live and work in this area say this intersection is dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"This road wasn't designed for people to cross it was designed to move a lot of car traffic and this road is very over-built,” said Sam Penders of Safe Streets Saves Lives.

Safe Streets Saves Lives is a grassroots organization pushing local leaders to improve various intersections and roadways across the metro. In fact, their work is already paying off. Next year, two projects will help this area. The county is planning a conversion from four lanes to three lanes and the city will be installing bike lanes.

While these upgrades won't bring Bozley back, Englund is now focused on getting justice for his best friend.

“He was never in trouble,” said Englund. “He never did anything bad, everybody loved him. He had more friends than we did—he was just the greatest dog ever.”

Minneapolis police are investigating this hit-and-run. There might be several surveillance cameras in the area that recorded the incident. Englund says he recalls seeing a dark or maroon-colored minivan drive off.

