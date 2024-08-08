Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: Harris, Walz holding campaign event in Detroit

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 12:29pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX 9

DETROIT (FOX 9) - Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will hold a campaign event in Detroit, the day after they held a rally in Detroit

How to watch

Harris and Walz are expected to deliver remarks at 2:10 p.m. CT. You can watch this live in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel

Dig deeper

Harris and Walz are on a battleground state tour this week. They visited Philadelphia on Tuesday, where they kicked off their campaign together, before traveling to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday. 

They will then head to Phoenix on Thursday evening for another campaign event. You can watch that event here

