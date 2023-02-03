Expand / Collapse search

Gun control bills advance at Minnesota Capitol

In control of both the House and Senate in Minnesota, the DFL is pursuing stricter gun control laws this legislative session.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats are advancing a series of tougher gun restrictions, with both sides of the debate making clear that the political dynamics have changed.

Gun rights groups no longer have a Republican-controlled Senate as a backstop, while gun control advocates are pressuring DFL lawmakers to act now that they have control of the Legislature and governor's office.

At a three-hour hearing, the House Public Safety committee approved four bills, sending them to another panel for further consideration. The measures would:
• Impose background check requirements for all gun sales
• Allow so-called "red flag" orders, under which police could seize guns from someone with a judge's order. Police or family members could petition the court
• Create new criminal penalties for a gun owner convicted of not storing a gun both unloaded and away from ammunition
• Require gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm within 48 hours

