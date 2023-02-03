Gun control bills advance at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota Democrats are advancing a series of tougher gun restrictions, with both sides of the debate making clear that the political dynamics have changed.

Gun rights groups no longer have a Republican-controlled Senate as a backstop, while gun control advocates are pressuring DFL lawmakers to act now that they have control of the Legislature and governor's office.

At a three-hour hearing, the House Public Safety committee approved four bills, sending them to another panel for further consideration. The measures would:

• Impose background check requirements for all gun sales

• Allow so-called "red flag" orders, under which police could seize guns from someone with a judge's order. Police or family members could petition the court

• Create new criminal penalties for a gun owner convicted of not storing a gun both unloaded and away from ammunition

• Require gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm within 48 hours

