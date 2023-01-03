Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Ground stop at MSP Airport amid heavy snow, ice

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
article

Snowplows clear the runways at MSP Airport. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region. 

The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. 

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions due to heavy snow

Meanwhile, the FAA noted there is a ground delay at the airport from 1-10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, with flights delayed an average of 186 minutes due to "snow or ice."

READ MORE: No travel advisory issued for numerous Minnesota counties