Ground stop at MSP Airport amid heavy snow, ice

A ground stop was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region.

The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%.

Meanwhile, the FAA noted there is a ground delay at the airport from 1-10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, with flights delayed an average of 186 minutes due to "snow or ice."

