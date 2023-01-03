No travel advisory issued for numerous Minnesota counties
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southeastern Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties.
The counties where no travel is advised are:
- Cottonwood
- Jackson
- Brown
- Watonwan
- Martin
- Rock
- Nobles
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Murray
- Redwood
- Pipestone
- Yellow Medicine
Heavy snow is expected to continue Tuesday, with a lull in the evening before the region is expected to pick up more snow overnight. You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT's website.