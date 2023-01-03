Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

No travel advisory issued for numerous Minnesota counties

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southeastern Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties.

The counties where no travel is advised are: 

  • Cottonwood
  • Jackson
  • Brown
  • Watonwan
  • Martin
  • Rock
  • Nobles
  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Murray
  • Redwood
  • Pipestone
  • Yellow Medicine

Heavy snow is expected to continue Tuesday, with a lull in the evening before the region is expected to pick up more snow overnight. You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT's website.

Tuesday's forecast: The snow has arrived

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Twin Cities through 6pm. About 10 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm rolls out of the area.