No travel advisory issued for numerous Minnesota counties

Heavy snow in southeastern Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties.

The counties where no travel is advised are:

Cottonwood

Jackson

Brown

Watonwan

Martin

Rock

Nobles

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Redwood

Pipestone

Yellow Medicine

Heavy snow is expected to continue Tuesday, with a lull in the evening before the region is expected to pick up more snow overnight. You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT's website.