River Flood Warning
Granite Falls shooting: Officer name released, suspect faces multiple charges

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a shoot-out between police and a suspect being served warrants in Granite Falls on April 10, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who shot his weapon, and the suspect now facing charges.

William Schindler, 26, of Granite Falls was not injured when members of the Cooperative Enforcement Effort (CEE) VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the Granite Falls Police Department, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Upper Sioux Community Police Department executed a "knock and announce" search warrant at a home on Bergeson Drive just after 4 p.m. for outstanding warrants including drug and weapons charges.

Officers say when they went to knock on the door, it was simultaneously opened by the homeowner – not Schindler – and shortly they started taking fire.

When officers entered the home, they say someone fired shots at them, hitting Willmar Police Officer Jason Hay, who fired his department handgun. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later release.

Hay has 14 years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave.

The shooting sparked a 70-minute standoff, police say, with Schindler ultimately surrendering and being taken into custody. 

Schindler is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, four counts of assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, and a count of possession of a firearm. Police say he wasn't allowed to have a gun due to a prior conviction.

The Granite Falls Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Yellow Medicine County Attorney's Office.