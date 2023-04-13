Granite Falls shooting: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting officer

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:42 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Granite Falls shooting: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting officer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a Granite Falls police officer as investigators tried to execute a warrant.

William Schindler, age 26, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, four counts of assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, and a count of possession of a firearm. Police say he wasn't allowed to have a gun due to a prior conviction.

It started Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. as a task force including Granite Falls police officers attempted to execute a warrant at a home on Bergeson Drive. The charges state police were looking for Schindler who had felony warrants out.

Officers say, when they want to knock on the door, it was apparently simultaneously opened by the homeowner – not Schindler. Shortly after, as officers moved into the entryway of the home, they say they started taking fire.

Agent Jason Hay with the task force was shot, officers say. No other officers were hurt.

After the shots were fired, officers returned fire and retreated to safe positions. The shooting sparked a standoff that lasted about an hour. Inside the house, officers say they found a 40-caliber pistol and 40-caliber casings.

Along with the shooting charges, police say Schindler also faces charges for felony drug possession.