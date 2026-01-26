Gov. Walz mandates weapons screening at Minnesota Capitol ahead of legislative session

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued an executive order for weapons screening at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of the 2026 legislative session. The order follows a security assessment recommending safety improvements. Screening aims to prevent unlawful items and ensure safety during high-activity periods.



Gov. Tim Walz is taking executive action to enhance security at the Minnesota State Capitol by implementing weapons screening.

Weapons screening implementation

What we know:

The executive order was based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security and a security assessment by the Axtell Group. The assessment suggested a consistent screening model to prevent dangerous items from entering public spaces.

The State Capitol sees thousands of visitors annually, and hosts large gatherings. Weapons screening will help detect and prevent the introduction of unlawful items, maintaining safety during these high-activity periods, according to the order.

"Government cannot function effectively when elected officials fear for their safety. In the last year, Minnesota has seen horrific acts of political violence," said Gov. Walz. "This executive order will make the Capitol – the central seat of Minnesota’s state government – safer, ensuring the people’s house remains open, welcoming, and secure."

Security measures and protocols

Why you should care:

The implementation of weapons screening at the Capitol is a step to ensure the safety of elected officials and visitors, according to the order, and serves as a deterrent toward illegal weapons entering the Capitol.

The executive order requires the Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol to have the necessary equipment and trained personnel in place by the start of the legislative session on Feb. 17, 2026, funded by the Minnesota State Patrol’s general fund.

What we don't know:

Specific details about the screening procedures and equipment to be used have not been disclosed.