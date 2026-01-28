Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Walz on ICE: 'We're gonna see...' changes?

Published  January 28, 2026 6:45pm CST
FOX 9's Corin Hoggard sat down Wednesday with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to talk about the ongoing ICE operations in the state, and what the next steps forward are. Walz says he remains cautious about any changes in ICE operations, and supports targeted operations against violent criminals. Walz spoke on the phone with President Trump on Monday about the situation.

The Brief

    • Gov. Tim Walz sat down for a one-on-one interview with our Corin Hoggard in the days after he and President Trump discussed ICE operations in Minnesota.
    • Walz says he remains cautious about any potential changes in ICE operations.
    • Walz says he supports targeted operations against violent criminals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz recently spoke with President Donald Trump about the ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota, and now he’s expressing cautious optimism about potential changes in an interview with FOX 9.

ICE operations in Minnesota

What we know:

Gov. Walz and President Trump had a phone conversation for the first time since Operation Metro Surge began in late November. The discussion came days after a federal agent was involved in the death of Alex Pretti. Walz mentioned that Trump committed to considering his concerns and replacing leadership in Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared details on the phone call he had with President Trump and the efforts to have state involvement in the investigations of the two fatal shootings involving federal law enforcement. 

Walz expressed willingness to cooperate with a smaller operation targeting violent criminals. He emphasized that Minnesota honors ICE detainers and is open to assisting with the detainment of the actual "worst of the worst" criminals.

The backstory:

Operation Metro Surge has been a significant point of contention in Minnesota, with concerns about its impact on communities. Walz has been vocal about his stance on ICE operations and his desire for more targeted approaches.

Walz's perspective on protests

What they're saying:

Walz highlighted the unique spirit of Minnesotans, emphasizing their commitment to nonviolent protests and community support. "I take great pride in this now when I see things online or whatever and said, 'Okay, these people in Minnesota are different. They are built different,'" said Walz.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hopes to find an "off-ramp" for the ICE operations in Minnesota. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the details. 

He also criticized figures like Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, while supporting nonviolent protests as a means of effecting change.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how ICE operations might change in Minnesota following the conversation between Walz and Trump. 

