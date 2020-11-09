Walz announces significant expansion of COVID-19 testing in Minnesota

As coronavirus cases continue to hit new daily highs in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a significant expansion to COVID-19 testing Monday.

More COVID-19 testing sites are opening across the state. The Minneapolis Convention Center is the latest in a growing number of sites offering free saliva testing.

The tests are available at no charge to anyone, whether they have symptoms or not.

State health officials are hoping better access to quick testing will help get the spread of the virus under control.

In addition to the Minneapolis Convention Center, other testing sites are also opening today in Burnsville, Morris, Owatonna and Stillwater.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported an increase of nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases. That puts the total number of cases in Minnesota at 180,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also confirmed 31 more deaths, for a total of 2,656.