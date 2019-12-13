Gov. Walz sends Trump letter consenting to refugee resettlement, saying 'Minnesota is not full'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to the Trump Administration on Friday consenting to allowing “those seeking refuge” to settle in Minnesota.

The letter comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that requires both state governments and counties to separately consent to allowing to move to the state.

In a clear reference to the Christmas season, Walz titled the letter "The Inn is Not Full in Minnesota."

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Secretary Pompeo:

Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge. Our state has always stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home. In keeping with this proud history, I offer my consent to continue refugee resettlement in the State of Minnesota.

Refugees strengthen our communities. Bringing new cultures and fresh perspectives, they contribute to the social fabric of our state. Opening businesses and supporting existing ones, they are critical to the success of our economy. Refugees are doctors and bus drivers. They are entrepreneurs and police officers. They are students and teachers. They are our neighbors.

I reject the intent of the President’s Executive Order on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement, and we reserve our right to challenge the Executive Order’s requirements. As the Holiday Season approaches, we are reminded of the importance of welcoming all who seek shelter. The inn is not full in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Sincerely,

Timothy J. Walz