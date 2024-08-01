Gov. Tim Walz on Harris VP pick: ‘I’m not interviewing for anything’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded to questions from reporters on whether he could be picked as the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris as her team narrows down the list of candidates.

What the governor is saying

Gov. Walz credited the work of Minnesota legislators for the surrounding attention on him possibly being chosen as Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election, reiterating that it is her decision alone.

"I'm not interviewing for anything, I am who I am," Gov. Walz said. "I don't know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point."

He added it is "very strange" to watch people talking about him on TV while running on the treadmill.

Who Walz would pick for Harris VP

When asked who he would like to see as the nominee, Walz said someone who is "compatible with whatever the vice president wants" and "Continues to implement the policies we've seen out of this administration."

Gov. Walz said those polices include "Investing in children, taking climate change seriously, working as true partners with states because I've seen what happens when you have a president who doesn't value partnerships and one who does."

The governor then acknowledged the work done by local leaders, saying "I think the Minnesotans and communities, mayors, like Mayor Busse, legislators, have put Minnesota on the map for policies that are improving people's lives. And I recognize that I'm being looked at because of the body of work that includes a whole lot of people."

Walz addresses Feeding Our Future scandal

The governor also spoke about the Feeding Our Future scandal, saying that "If you commit fraud in Minnesota you are going to be caught and you are going to prison. It's that simple."

Gov. Walz then commented on the prisoner swap with Russia that is set to bring former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, saying "This is good news, this is really good news."

Why it matters

The governor has been publicly supporting the Harris campaign by going on multiple news networks and boosting the vice president's narrative on social media.

READ MORE: Walz VP candidacy getting boost from social media platforms

He and other Democrats have also rallied for Harris at campaign events.

It was reported last week that Walz appears to be on the "short list" to become Harris' running mate.

Background

Gov. Walz was in Bloomington on Thursday morning to discuss increased penalties for those who "straw purchase" a gun for someone legally prohibited from having one. Those legal penalties are one of multiple new laws going into effect in Minnesota Aug. 1.

It was during that press conference reporters asked questions about him possibly being named as Harris' running mate, despite him telling them he would take "some on-topic questions" related to the new law.