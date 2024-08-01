LIVE: Gov. Walz press conference on new firearm straw purchase law

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and public safety officials are holding a press conference on a new law that aims to curb the ability for people to illegally acquire guns.

What does the new law do?

Looking to curb the ability for people to illegally acquire guns, the penalty for a straw purchase will increase from a gross misdemeanor to a felony.



A "straw purchase" occurs when an individual buys a firearm for someone ineligible to purchase or possess it.

Within the law change, a defense is provided for someone who can show that the transfer was made due to "reasonable apprehension… that refusal would result in inflicting substantial bodily harm or death on the defendant, or a family member of the defendant."

The increased penalty follows the deadly shooting of three first responders in Burnsville earlier in the year – the perpetrator of which had a cache of guns acquired via straw purchases, authorities later learned.