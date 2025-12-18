St. Paul shooting stemmed from attempted robbery over drugs: Charges

article

The Brief Ryshaun Ca'mia Rhodes is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred on Dec. 4, 2025, in St. Paul. Police at the scene say they found a man lying on his chest in the street, with a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting marked the 13th homicide of 2025 in the city.



A fatal shooting in St. Paul that became the city’s 13th homicide of the year likely stemmed from an argument over drugs, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

St. Paul murder charges

What we know:

Ryshaun Ca'mia Rhodes of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred on Dec. 4, 2025.

According to the charges, at 9:12 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 967 Edgerton Street in St. Paul on the report of a shooting after multiple people reported a person had been shot and was no longer moving.



Police at the scene found a man lying on his chest in the street, with a single gunshot wound to the back. He died en route to the hospital, according to charges. Officers report they found a single 9mm casing next to him.

St. Paul shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Several witnesses reported a newer SUV driving around the neighborhood before the shooting, and were able to use license plate reader data to trace the vehicle to Rhodes.

Investigators say they spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, who was inside their residence on Case Ave. E. prior to the shooting.

She reported seeing the SUV pull up when Rhodes’ phone rang, only to return with a package that they believed was full of drugs.

She says that she was then told to lock his door after she left. At that point, she says she didn’t see or hear anything until she saw authorities providing an emergency response after the shooting occurred.

Using social media and phone call evidence, investigators believe that he met with Rhodes shortly before he was murdered.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for information found on Rhodes’ cell phone, and were able to map out cellular data that was consistent with being around the crime scene at the time of the murder, according to the charges.

On Dec. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brooklyn Park, where Rhodes was arrested.