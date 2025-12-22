Minneapolis outdoor ice rinks open for the season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis outdoor ice rinks have opened for the season, just in time for winter break.
Minneapolis ice rinks
Local perspective:
The City of Minneapolis has 42 rinks spread across 22 locations. Most of the rinks opened over the weekend, slightly ahead of schedule, although the rinks at Linden Hills and Lyndale Farmstead are expected to open next week.
All rinks are free to use and are lit daily from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with some locations staying open until 10:15 p.m. for broomball games.
Every park features a warming room, and has skates available to borrow. Residents are encouraged to donate gently used skates and hockey sticks to their local rink or recreation centers.
The status of each rink can be checked online here.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board website.