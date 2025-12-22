Minneapolis outdoor ice rinks open for the season

The Brief Skaters can now enjoy outdoor ice rinks across Minneapolis. The city has 42 rinks across 22 locations. Rinks at Linden Hills and Lyndale Farmstead are opening at a later date.



Minneapolis outdoor ice rinks have opened for the season, just in time for winter break.

Minneapolis ice rinks

Local perspective:

The City of Minneapolis has 42 rinks spread across 22 locations. Most of the rinks opened over the weekend, slightly ahead of schedule, although the rinks at Linden Hills and Lyndale Farmstead are expected to open next week.

All rinks are free to use and are lit daily from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with some locations staying open until 10:15 p.m. for broomball games.

Every park features a warming room, and has skates available to borrow. Residents are encouraged to donate gently used skates and hockey sticks to their local rink or recreation centers.

The status of each rink can be checked online here.