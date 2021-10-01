Gophers hockey season opener against Alaska postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team season will have to wait a big longer to start their season.

The team announced Friday its series against Alaska has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns on the visiting team.

The Gophers were set to take on the Nanooks at the 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday and Sunday. The two-game series is now scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15.

Minnesota will now open the season next weekend with a two-game series against Mercyhurst at Mariucci.

