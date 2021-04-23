Mayor Frey vetoes resolution prohibiting State Patrol to use Minneapolis Park Board HQ

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a resolution Friday that would prohibit the Minnesota State Patrol from using the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's headquarters.

As part of Operation Safety Net, the State Patrol responded to unrest in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center following the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright and the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Law enforcement has received criticism for its crowd control tactics, including use of tear gas, during the response in Brooklyn Center.

During the operation, State Patrol used the park board's headquarters for its parking lot and restrooms under an agreement with the board. At the park board meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted 5-4 to end the agreement.

"The folks who have been at the heart of putting that unrest down or stifling the protesters have been the Minnesota State Patrol, so I think it's time for us to end our agreement with them," said Commissioner Londell French during Wednesday's meeting.

Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw, however, called the resolution "political grandstanding" and pointed to partnerships with the state, including at least $20 million in funding.

Frey ultimately agreed and vetoed the resolution, saying in a veto letter it would only "[add] tension to relationships where we need to maintain and strengthen unity and collaboration."