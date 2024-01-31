Free coffee: Join FOX 9 at local coffee shops in February, March
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will be giving away free coffee at different locally owned coffee shops across the Twin Cities Metro. Come say "hi" to FOX 9 personalities and enjoy a coffee on us (while supplies last).
Here is the list of coffee shops FOX 9 will be visiting from 7-9 a.m. on Wednesdays in February and March:
- February 11, 2026, at SunBean Coffee Shop, 4553 S 34th Ave., Minneapolis
- February 18, 2026, at The Annabelle House, 232 Central Ave., Osseo*
- February 25, 2026, at Showtime Studio & Coffee, 2700 Lexington Ave. N, Roseville
- March 4, 2026, at The O.G. Coffee & Wine Bar, 600 Market St. #110, Chanhassen*
- March 11, 2026, at Daily Dose Café & Espresso, 15517 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
- March 18, 2026, at Chip’s Pickleball Club, 980 Discovery Road, Eagan
*Denotes locations where FOX 9 Good Day will be taping live from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Enjoy the live taping and free coffee until 10 a.m.
FOX 9 will be holding a food drive at each stop. People are encouraged — but not required — to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food shelf.
Times subject to change. Free coffee is for a small, drip, black coffee, while supplies last.