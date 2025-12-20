Frazee shooting leaves man dead, 4 suspects detained

The Brief The Becker County Sheriff's Office said a shooting in Frazee left a man dead. Authorities detained four people believed to be connected to the shooting. The incident is still being investigated and there is not believed to be a threat to the public.



A man is dead and four people were taken into custody after a shooting in Frazee, about 10 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.

Fatal Frazee shooting

What we know:

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of West Ash Avenue in Frazee just before 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

While en route, deputies were told shots were fired and one person was wounded. They also got reports that four shooting suspects left in a black SUV.

Deputies then found a wounded 19-year-old man who was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

4 detained:

An Otter Tail County deputy then found the SUV north of Perham.

The four shooting suspects were then taken into custody.

The incident is still being investigated, and authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved.