Frankie Valli Mystic Lake show announced, billed ‘the last encores’

Legendary group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have announced a stop at the Mystic Lake Showroom this fall that they’re billing as the "last encores."



On Oct. 11, the tour makes a Prior Lake visit, likely offering such hits as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" in the process.

The show is said to be "a poignant celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship."

Tickets go on sale July 12, starting at $49.