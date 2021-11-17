FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey pursuing competitive adaptive snowboarding

article

FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey is trading her reporter notepad for a snowboard.

Godfrey announced Wednesday she will be taking a temporary leave of absence from her reporting duties at FOX 9 to pursue a competitive snowboarding career.

Godfrey was in a boating accident in 2017 that resulted in the amputation of her left leg below the knee. Since then, she has become an advocate for other amputees, using her platform to encourage and inspire people going through similar trauma.

She said snowboarding has always been a passion of hers, and while she’s never raced before she’s excited for this new challenge.

Godfrey will be training and competing in Europe for the next month. After the holidays, she’ll head to Utah to train with Team Utah Snowboard, with hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Paralympics.

"I’m a long shot, and it will be extremely hard work, but I’m going to give it my all," she said. "At the end of the day, even if I fail miserably I hope I inspire others to chase their dreams."

If you’d like to follow along on Godfrey’s journey this winter, follow her on Instagram @courtneymgodfrey.