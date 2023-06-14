Fox 9 Town Ball Tour rolls into New Market

The second stop on the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour brings us to the New Market on Wednesday, June 14.

New Market Town Ball. (FOX 9)

The Muskies will host the New Prague Orioles, with the first pitch at 6:00 p.m.

The mighty Muskies date back to 1914 and their home stadium St. Nicholas Hillside Park, dubbed the Fishbowl, dates back to 1955. The land was part of a local church, and was originally meant to be a cemetery, but was too swampy. With the help of some local farmers the ground was brought up to baseball condition.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from New Market from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream.

On FOX 9's Town Ball Tour stop, we'll hear from the players and the managers.

New Market Muskies vs. New Prague Orioles

6:00p.m.

New Market Ball Park

602 Main St, Elko New Market, MN 55054

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35 South to 260th Street E. Head west into town and the park is just off Main Street on your left.

Next up on the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Gaylord on June 21. You can find the full schedule here.