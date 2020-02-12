Foundation pays death benefits to families of Minnesota first responders

article

The Front Line Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting Minnesota law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT first responders, announced they paid death benefits to six families of first responders who died while serving others.

According to a release, three of the benefits were made to the families of National Guardsmen who were killed in a helicopter crash back in December in St. Cloud. The families of Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg all received payments in January that will help them cover expenses until military benefits commence.

The foundation also assisted the family of Howard Lake Fire Chief Daryl 'Taddy' Drusch, who died hours after saving someone from a house fire on Jan. 13.

Payment was also made to the family of Steve and Curt Boesl, brothers and veteran firefighters who died in a tragic farming accident in Millerville.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to honor these men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Front Line Foundation Co-founder Brent Rohlik said in the release. “Because of the outstanding support we receive from our donors, we are able to make an immediate impact in the lives of these grieving families, when they need it most.”

The Front Line Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders, which isn’t included in department budgets.