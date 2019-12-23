Community mourns after 2 volunteer firefighters killed in farming accident in Millerville, Minn.

article

The community of Millerville, Minnesota is mourning the loss of two brothers after a farm accident Saturday.

Late Saturday morning, deputies received a call for two people down and unresponsive inside a silo. Officials later learned 47-year-old Curt Francis Boesl and his 11-year-old son were working at the top of the silo when they were overcome by fumes. Another son, who saw what happened, called 911 and then called his uncle, 49-year-old Steven Timothy Boesl, who lived nearby.

Brothers Curt and Steve Boesl were both volunteer firefighters for the Millerville Fire Department for more than 20 years. Now, a memorial sits in front of the fire department as their close-knit firefighter family comes to grips with this sudden tragedy.

It was a call that no one in the Millerville volunteer fire department ever wanted to hear.

“I can only describe it as you never forget,” said Fire Chief Rodney Roers.

Chief Roers and the nearly 30 volunteers that make up the department were called to the Boesl dairy farm Saturday.

“A lot of things are going through your mind. You try to keep your composure,” said incoming fire chief Troy Becker, who was also on the call.

The call ended with the loss of two beloved community members.

“I say over and over: Fire is family. We’re a family,” he said.

The Boesl brothers both had a passion for the department.

“They were involved in so much, whether it be the church or the community….[they were] just good people,” Becker said.

Curt and Steve also volunteered their time for the township and their church on top of their firefighting duties.

“You couldn’t have asked for better guys. They’re dairy farmers; they are always busy. They put in long days,” Becker said. “They were devoted to the department, and I think that would pretty much sum it up with those guys."

Meanwhile, Curt’s 11-year-old son Alex is still in the hospital. The chief said two local churches have held prayer services, praying for a Christmas miracle.