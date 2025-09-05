Former Sen. Nicole Mitchell burglary sentencing delay approved by judge

The Brief The sentencing of former Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell will be delayed until Sept. 23. Mitchell resigned from the Minnesota Senate after being found guilty of first-degree burglary following an incident in which police found her in the home of her step-mother, wearing black and carrying burglary tools. A jury found Mitchell guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after a week-long trial in July 2025.



A judge has agreed to delay the sentencing of former Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell until later this month, siding with attorneys who represented her during her burglary trial.

Nicole Mitchell sentencing delay

What we know:

One of Mitchell’s attorneys, Dane DeKrey, argued that he had been suffering from a "short-term illness which precludes him from being able to sufficiently prepare in time for the sentencing hearing."

State prosecutors argued against the delay on behalf of victim families, but Becker County District Court Chief Judge Michael Fritz ultimately ruled that the sentencing could be delayed to allow Mitchell the "attorney of her choice."

Her sentencing, originally scheduled for Sept. 10, will now be held on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. in Becker County.

Burglary conviction

The backstory:

A jury found Mitchell guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after a week-long trial.

Mitchell was accused of breaking into the Detroit Lakes home belonging to her stepmother. She was arrested after police caught her in the household in the early morning hours of April 22, 2024.

At trial, Mitchell claimed she had gone to the home to check on her stepmother, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was living alone following the death of Mitchell's father. She said she had snuck into the home because she didn't want to agitate her stepmother.

However, police body camera video showed Mitchell dressed in a stereotypical burglar's outfit, dressed in all black with a black cap. Police said she had a flashlight with a sock covering the light.

Speaking with police, Mitchell admitted, "Clearly, I'm not good at this."

The prosecution argued the "why" Mitchell offered didn't justify burglary.

Special election

What's next:

A special election for District 47 in Woodbury, the seat formerly represented by Mitchell, will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.

A special primary held on Aug. 26 was won by Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger on the DFL ticket, and Dwight Dorau on the Republican side.