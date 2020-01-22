Former probation officer, realtor kidnapping suspect says she receives 'threatening' comments in jail

article

Elsa Segura, a suspect charged with kidnapping related to the death of a Minneapolis realtor on New Year’s Eve, made a brief in-custody court appearance Wednesday.

Segura’s defense attorney reported to the judge that Segura’s alleged involvement in the high-profile murder case of Monique Baugh has caught the attention of fellow inmates in the Hennepin County Jail.

Given Segura’s prior employment as a probation officer in the county, the attorney asked if Segura could be moved as some of the comments she has heard might be considered “threatening.”

The judge pointed Segura and her lawyer toward Hennepin County Jail Administration, saying it was not a court matter.

As for Segura’s alleged role in the Baugh homicide, the 28-year-old is accused of luring the real estate agent over the phone using a fake name to a bogus house showing in Maple Grove where Baugh was abducted in the cargo hold of a U-Haul truck.

She was shot multiple times and left for dead in a Minneapolis alley.

Baugh’s boyfriend was also attacked around the same time on New Year’s Eve. He too was shot inside the couple’s home. The perpetrators allegedly used Baugh’s key to make entry into the home.

Two other men have already been charged as co-conspirators. Cedric Berry is in custody and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, remains on the run. The identity of a fourth suspect, referred to as Segura’s boyfriend in court filings, remains a mystery.

Segura’s bail was set Wednesday at $1 million without conditions, or $500,000 with conditions including no contact with anyone else involved in the deadly plot.

While Segura left her job as a probation officer a couple weeks before Baugh was killed, she had continued to supervise in the legal system on weekends through a local criminal justice program, according to her lawyer.

That ended last week when Segura, an I-35W bridge collapse survivor, was first arrested in the high-profile Baugh investigation.